Senator Grace Bent, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bent, who represented Adamawa South between 2007 and 2011 under the PDP, said she had had enough of the party during a ceremony where she was received into the APC in Yola on Saturday.

According to her: “After 21 years in the PDP during when I held vital positions, I have decided, after wide consultations, to move on and to do so with progressive people, hence my decision to come into APC.”

Bent’s reception into the APC was attended by Governors Simon Lalong(Plateau); Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Muhammadu Badaru (Jigawa).

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja.

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, performed the formal ushering in of Grace Bent on behalf of APC caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

Nnamani congratulated Bent for choosing a new political life in the APC and assured her of freedom and fair playing ground to pursue her political ambitions under the party.

He said the party was glad to have her, adding that she was a crowd puller and would help the upward swing of the party in Adamawa ahead of the 2023 elections.