The family of Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the immediate past President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the death of his father, Mallam Jidayi Filibus Asarya Wabba.

According to a press statement issued on January 12, 2026, Mallam Wabba passed away at the age of 90. He was the District Head of Sabongari-Puba in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State and was described as a devout Christian and respected community leader.

Before assuming traditional responsibilities in his community, Mallam Wabba served in the Nigerian Army for 35 years, where he reportedly distinguished himself through dedicated and meritorious service before retiring to private life.

Family sources said he is survived by his wife, 11 children, and 26 grandchildren, leaving behind a large family and a legacy of service both to the nation and to his local community.

Among his children is Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who recently concluded his tenure as President of the Nigeria Labour Congress and also served in leadership roles at the global level within the International Trade Union Confederation.

The statement further announced that the burial will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026, in his hometown of Sabongari-Puba, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, at 10:00 a.m.