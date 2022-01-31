Former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha officially declares for 2023 Presidency

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha has officially declared his intention to contest 2023 Presidency.

Senator Rochas made this announcement at a World Press Conference in Abuja on Monday.

The Imo State Lawmaker said if elected his priority will be to reunite Nigeria which he believes is the root cause of the many troubles the country currently deals with.

He again has promised that if elected president, access to education will be free and compulsory from basic to the secondary level.

Senator Okorocha believes there’s hope for a new Nigeria and he has the capacity to guide the country through the path of economic growth and prosperity.

