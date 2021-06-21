Slok Nigeria Limited, the family company of former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has been granted permission to challenge validity of the 32-count money laundering charges against it.

The federal government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a money laundering case involving Oriji Kalu , Sloks Limited and and former Finance Director in the state, Ude Jones Udeogu.

The trio were ordered to be put on fresh trial by Supreme Court following their indictment in the alleged N7.1B fraud.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the permission while ruling on an ex-parte motion

Justice Ekwo ordered the company to, within seven days, serve the respondents in the case and adjourned till July 13 for hearing.