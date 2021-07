The former deputy governor of Kaduna State, Yusuf Bala, popularly known as Bantex is dead.

It was gathered the he died in a hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr. Bala who was 64 years served as deputy governor to Governor Nasir El-Rufai from 2015 until 2019 when he resigned to contest for a seat in the senate.

He was an architect and politician who once served as state chairman of the ruling political party APC in Kaduna state.