The trial of a former Attorney General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke on alleged money laundering before the federal high court in Abuja continued with the second Prosecution witness.

The witness, Edwin Ocheme- Ocheme a marketer with unity bank with 12 years experience said he opened an account for the former minister on 6th January, 2012 .

He said he acted on EFCC’s letter which demanded clarification on the account opened by the former minister.

The bank opening document were tendered before the court and same was admitted in evidence.

Also in the in the suit involving Malabu Oil, and 7 other companies Edwin Ocheme-Ocheme was called as the 2nd prosecution witness.

The defendants are standing trial on a 67-count charge of money laundering in relation to the OPL 245 deal of 2011.

The companies listed in the charge are: A-Group Construction Company Limited, Rocky Top Resources Limited, Mega Tech Engineering Limited, Novel Properties and Development Company Limited, and Carlin International Nigeria Limited.

Both trial has been adjourned to 17th may for continuation.