Foremost NOLLYWOOD Producer , Lloyd Weaver is dead

One of the pioneers of post production of Nollywood films and boss of Swift Studios, Lloyd Weaver, is dead.

The sad news was announced by filmmaker and ANCOP BOT chairman, Alex Enyengho.

Lloyd Weaver arrived in Nigeria as part of the African American team to train producers at NTA in the 80′ and 90’s.

Thereafter, himself, Tony Cunningham and Earnest Dunkley formed an independent TV and Film production company CDW who went on to produce some of the most iconic Nigerian TV commercials for some of Nigeria’s top advertising agencies

They later formed Swift Studios where the earliest Nollywood films had their post productions.