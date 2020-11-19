Zamfara state government said foreigners are fueling banditry and other related crimes in the state by exchanging gold for arms.

This the government said necessitated the move to procurement of gold from artisanal miners, adding that it will curb the wave of banditry and not desecrate the nation’s constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau the state capital, the Commissioner For Environment, Mines and Solid Minerals says government has taken stern measures to stem the tide.

Nuruddeen Isah adds that the state government has never claimed ownership of its gold fields.

He said the governor’s address on the extent of his administration to participate in the mining process was misunderstood especially by political leaders in the south south region.

The government says illegal mining of solid minerals in Zamfara poses a great danger to the environment and health condition of the people.

It says mining activities began to be pervasive in the state about ten years ago.