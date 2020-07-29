A court in Malaysia has sentenced former Prime Minister Najib Razak to 12 years in jail after finding him guilty on all seven counts in the first of several multi-million dollar corruption trials.

Mr Najib had pleaded not guily to the charges and plans to appeal the verdict which may potentially be partially or fully overturned by the higher court, though that could take years.

The case against him is seen as a test of Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts.

Prosecutors say more than one billion dollars of State funds made its way into the personal accounts of the 67-year old who led the country for almost a decade before losing the 2018 election.