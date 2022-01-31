Fmr Kano Commissioner for Works remanded for alleged defamation of Ganduje’s character

Former Kano State Commissioner for Works, Muazu Magaji has been remanded in correctional center by a Senior Magistrate Court sitting at Nomansland in the state.

Advertisement

Senior Magistrate, Aminu Gabari remanded the former commissioner after his arraignment by the Police for alleged defamation of character on the personality of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, intentional insult, injurious falsehood and disturbance of public peace.

Muazu Magaji pleaded not guily to all the four count charges leveled against him.

Advertisement

Muazu Magaji was remanded in custody by Senior Magistrate Aminu Gabari, who adjourned the case to February 3rd for a hearing.

The former works commissioner was arrested and arraigned on Friday, 28 of January for posting on social media a photograph of the Governor with a lady but was later remanded in Police clinic over ill health.