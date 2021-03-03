Unknown armed men suspected to be loyalists of later militia leader, Terwase Agwaza also known as Gana, shot and killed Terkula Suswam, elder brother of the former Benue Governor and the lawmaker representing Benue North-East senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP, Catherine Anene confirmed the incident in a statement saying a team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to NKST Anyiin Hospital where they were eventually confirmed dead. Corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy.

While commiserating with family members and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of police, has ordered a discreet investigation to ensure that perpetrators are apprehended and justice is served.

Governor Samuel Ortom says killers of Chief Terkula Suswam, must be apprehended and brought to justice.

The Governor says his administration will give security operatives maximum support to ensure that killers of Terkula Suswam are arrested and made to the face consequences of their action.