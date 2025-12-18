Four crew members who were onboard a chartered Cessna 172 aircraft en route from Kaduna to Port Harcourt are reported to be in stable condition following a crash landing at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri....

Confirming their health status in a telephone interview with TVC News, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Airport Command, Lagos, ASP Mohammed Adeola, said the victims are currently receiving treatment at the Air Force Hospital.

He noted that two of the crew members who were unconscious at the time of the incident have since been stabilized by medical personnel.

ASP Adeola added that the crew members will be discharged once doctors certify them medically fit, after which they will be reunited with their families.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 6:58 p.m., when the chartered aircraft, with call sign ASR and registration number 5N-SKR, crash-landed at the threshold of Runway 17 at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport.

The aircraft sustained varying degrees of damage.

When TVC News visited the airport, flight operations were ongoing, as the situation had been promptly brought under control by relevant authorities.