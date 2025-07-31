The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed two fatal road crashes along the Lekki-Epe Expressway that claimed five lives and left five others seriously injured, once again spotlighting the dangers of speeding and reckless driving. The first crash occurred at Abijo Bus Stop, ...

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed two fatal road crashes along the Lekki-Epe Expressway that claimed five lives and left five others seriously injured, once again spotlighting the dangers of speeding and reckless driving.

The first crash occurred at Abijo Bus Stop, inward Epe, when a speeding Mitsubishi pick-up van (registration: AKD 733 JM) lost control and rammed into a stationary Craneburg Construction truck parked under a pedestrian bridge. The collision instantly killed four passengers—three men and one woman—while three other female occupants were rescued by LASTMA officials and handed over to the Eleko Police Division for urgent medical attention.

Hours later, a separate overnight incident at the Frajend Group axis, inward Bogije, involved a Toyota Escort SUV that crashed into a parked Dangote truck at high speed. The SUV driver died on the spot, while two injured passengers were rescued from the mangled wreckage by LASTMA personnel and rushed to the hospital by police officers from the Elemoro Division.

In a statement, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incidents, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He described the crashes as “entirely avoidable” and urged motorists to strictly obey speed limits and traffic regulations.

“These heart-wrenching incidents serve as painful reminders of the deadly consequences of speeding and negligent driving,” Bakare-Oki said. “We appeal to all road users—private and commercial—to prioritize safety over haste.”

He praised LASTMA rescue teams for their quick and professional response, adding that the Lagos State Government has invested in traffic infrastructure, including speed limiters, signage, and safety furniture, to prevent such tragedies.

LASTMA also urged the public to report road emergencies promptly through its toll-free hotline: 0800 00 527 862, emphasizing that early alerts can save lives.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing traffic laws, improving response times, and protecting all road users through robust safety measures and inter-agency cooperation.