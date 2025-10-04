Tragedy struck on Friday evening in Ogun State when a Dangote Cement truck collided with a tricycle at the Alapoka section of the Papalanto–Ilaro Road in Yewa South, killing all five passengers in the tricycle. The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) spokesman, Babatunde A...

Tragedy struck on Friday evening in Ogun State when a Dangote Cement truck collided with a tricycle at the Alapoka section of the Papalanto–Ilaro Road in Yewa South, killing all five passengers in the tricycle.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. He reported that the tricycle was unregistered and was struck by a Dangote truck bearing plate number GRZ 767 XA. Preliminary investigations suggest the truck lost its brakes before ramming into the smaller vehicle.

“A fatal road traffic accident occurred at Alapoka Village, Papalanto–Ilaro Road, Yewa South Local Government Area … at 8:25 p.m.,” Akinbiyi said, stating that all five occupants of the tricycle died instantly.

An eyewitness recounted that the truck driver did not realize the collision until the vehicle’s tyres had already crushed the tricycle and its passengers.

Following the crash, the Acting Head of TRACE, Adedayo Omonayajo, and the Ilaro Divisional Commander, Salako Idowu, led response crews to the scene. The rescue operation was initially hampered by angry local residents until the arrival of the Amotekun defence corps helped restore order.

The bodies of the deceased were removed to a morgue by officers from the Federal Road Safety Corps.