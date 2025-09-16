Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, has defended the Dangote Refinery’s treatment of its truck drivers, asserting that the company properly cares for its employees. Dangote stated this while addressing journalists on Monday, refuting allegations made by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum...

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, has defended the Dangote Refinery’s treatment of its truck drivers, asserting that the company properly cares for its employees.

Dangote stated this while addressing journalists on Monday, refuting allegations made by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers that his company is treating the union harshly and limiting job opportunities.

The Forbes billionaire explained that the company’s truck drivers have several financial aid schemes put in place for them by the company, and the best remuneration is enjoyed by the drivers compared to NUPENG.

“Our drivers earn four times their own or our own after five years with few accidents, and a driver can apply. Since you are driving a hazardous post.

“You can apply for and get a house loan. Our drivers earn more than graduates. If you look at what they earn a month, almost four times minimum wage,” Dangote explained.

Dangote narrated that due to a lack of available trucks, the company faced significant risks when loading vehicles provided by NUPENG.

“When you got here, I’m sure my people took you around and showed you some of the trucks.

“And please go and ask anybody, it is not every truck we load here because the silencer, as the whole place can catch fire, but we have to manage when they bring some because we don’t have trucks.

“I can assure you that by the time we load Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the volume will crash because the trucks are not there.

“They are talking about 30,000 tankers, which is not true. Nobody has 30,000 tankers,” Dangote added.

He further stated that NUPENG drivers who are out of jobs are welcome at the Dangote refinery.

He said, “Nobody will lose any job, any of their driver who don’t have a job is welcome to join us,” Dangote concluded.

TVC previously reported that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has dismissed allegations by the union’s national leadership that Dangote Refinery is sponsoring a division within its ranks and undermining workers’ rights.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday by Comrades Lucky Osesua, Dayyabu Garga and Humble Obinna Power, the PTD leaders described NUPENG’s claims as “a tissue of lies from a Union already drowning into oblivion.” They accused the union’s leadership of overheating the polity and using “malicious and dangerous rhetoric” to incite regulators and other stakeholders against Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

