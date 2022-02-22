Five abducted family members of Zamfara ASUU chairman regain freedom

Five abducted family members of the Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Federal University Gusau have regained freedom.

They were released Monday evening after almost a month in Captivity

The victims were abducted when armed bandits invaded the Lecturers House in Damba a Community in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital

Confirming the Development to TVC NEWS, the Zamfara ASUU Chairman Dr. Abdulrahaman Adamu says all the victims were released and returned home Monday evening

According to him, they are all in good health condition. Dr. Adamu thank God for the safe return of his family members

The abductors had earlier demanded Seventy million Naira as ransom then later reduced to Fifty Million Naira and few weeks ago it was Again reduced to five Million Naira

Now, it is not clear if money has exchanged hand before their release.

Residents of Damba Community have been sleeping under tension due to incessant Kidnap for ransom by armed bandits, which many attributes the development to the return of the activities of Bandit Informants in the area.

