An abandoned multi-million health centre being constructed by the Federal government has been razed.

The health centre was being built by the National Primary Health Care in Ikare Akoko headquarters of Akoko North East local government area.

Residents said fire gutted the building due to bush burning.

They said the health care project was facilitated by Hon Stephen Olemija when he was in the House of Representatives who lost his reelection bid.

An eyewitness, Mrs Margaret Owati, said efforts were made to put the fire under control but the perimetre fence was an obstacle as it was difficult scale through

She said fire service men in the locality refused to turn up because of lack of functional vehicle when they were contacted.