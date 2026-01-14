At least sixteen tricycles, popularly known as Adaidaita Sahu, were destroyed following a fire outbreak at a petrol filling station in Kano State. According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, the incident occurred on Tuesday night ...

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at Rimin Kebe in Nassarawa Local Government Area, where a fuel tanker caught fire while offloading petroleum products.

The tanker, which was carrying about forty-five thousand litres of fuel, was partially saved as firefighters successfully contained the inferno and prevented further spread.

Earlier in the evening, firefighters also responded to two other incidents, including a fire outbreak at a filling station along Gwarzo Road, where a tanker was completely destroyed, and another incident involving a two-storey residential building in Tarauni Local Government Area.

The Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Sani Anas, has advised filling station operators and tanker drivers to strictly adhere to safety regulations during fuel offloading and urged residents to promptly report fire outbreaks through the service emergency lines to prevent loss of lives and property.