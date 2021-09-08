Breaking News

Fire outbreak in Indonesian prison kills at least 41 inmates, 80 hospitalised

A major fire blazed through an overcrowded jail outside Jakarta, early Wednesday killing at least 41 inmates and injuring 80 more.

The fires had been put out for approximately two hours, and hundreds of police and troops were positioned around the prison to prevent inmates from fleeing during the extinguishing, according to Jakarta Police Chief Fadil Imran.

Firefighters fought to put out orange flames while black smoke billowed from the compound, according to televised footage.

Dozens of victims were laid in orange bags in a chamber at Tangerang prison on Jakarta’s outskirts.

“The situation is now under control,” Imran said, adding that at least 41 inmates were killed and 80 are hospitalized, eight of them with severe burns.

