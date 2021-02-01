There has been a fire outbreak at the female hostel of the Usman Dan-Fodio University Sokoto on Monday morning.

Fire outbreak at the female hostel of the Usman Dan-Fodio University, Sokoto on Monday morning. Eyewitnesses told TVCNEWS that students are working with the School's Fire Service while waiting for help to arrive from the State, Federal Fire Services @AWTambuwal @Fedfireng pic.twitter.com/kbN2ecXMl9 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 1, 2021

Eyewitnesses told TVCNEWS that students are making efforts to put out the fire alongside fire fighters from the school but are awaiting the State and Federal Fire Services to arrive and join the efforts.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of the time of filing this report while the management of the institution have also not made an official statement on the fire.

We will bring you more details as events unfold