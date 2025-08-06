A fire incident at Egbin Power Plc on Tuesday has damaged a major transformer belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), leading to power supply disruptions in parts of Lagos and Ogun states....

The fire, which broke out around 6:30am on 5 August, originated from a faulty 33kV instrument transformer owned by Egbin Power Plc and subsequently affected one of TCN’s 150MVA 330/132/33kV Inter-Bus Transformers at the Egbin Transmission Substation.

In a statement on Wednesday, TCN said the fire caused significant damage to its equipment, including a tear in the main tank of the affected transformer, leading to oil leakage.

“As a result of the incident, there is a temporary reduction in bulk power supply to Ikorodu and Odogunyan 132/33kV transmission substations, which supply IKEDC and IBEDC for parts of their franchise areas, as well as Sagamu Line 1, Sagamu Line 2, and Maryland Line 2,” said TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah.

At the time of the incident, a total load of 47 megawatts was affected but was promptly transferred to another 150MVA transformer at the substation, which is now operating under strain. The company noted that the capacity deficit has since increased, leading to load-shedding in the affected areas.

TCN has begun sourcing a replacement transformer and assured the public that efforts are ongoing to restore normal supply as quickly as possible. It also called on the distribution companies, IKEDC and EKEDC, to manage load within their service areas during the outage.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and pledge to work hard to ensure full restoration of bulk supply in the shortest possible time,” the statement added.