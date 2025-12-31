Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has signed the Adamawa State 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, approving a total budget of N583.3 billion for the fiscal year. The budget, passed earlier by the State House of Assembly, allocates N209.64 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 35.94 percent of t...

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has signed the Adamawa State 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, approving a total budget of N583.3 billion for the fiscal year.

The budget, passed earlier by the State House of Assembly, allocates N209.64 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 35.94 percent of the total estimate, and N373.69 billion for capital projects, accounting for 64.06 percent.

Governor Fintiri said the budget was prepared after wide consultations and reflects the aspirations of communities across the state.

He noted that the 2026 fiscal plan is anchored on strategic priorities aimed at strengthening infrastructure, expanding education and healthcare services, enhancing job creation, and supporting citizens’ welfare.

The governor assured that his administration will work towards effective implementation of the budget to deliver tangible results across key sectors.