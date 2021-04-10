Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of Dr Mahmud Tukur.

Dr Tukur, the first Vice Chancellor of the Bayero University Kano and former Nigeria’s Minister of Commerce and Industry and a recipient of the Elizabeth Morris Memorial Prize passed away on Friday in Abuja at ripe age of 82 years old.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri described the deceased, “As one of finest academic and technocrat Adamawa has produced.

According to the a statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou Press Secretary to the Governor said that his death comes as a shock, especially at a time his wisdom and wealth of experience are needed in addressing the challenges of development in Adamawa and Nigeria”.

The Governor recalled his contributions in the development of the education sector and his tireless efforts in the peace building process and socio-economic development of the State.

“We’ve lost a rare gem, an academic and great author, who had served this nation meritoriously. Our prayer is that Allah forgive his sins and grant him Jannatul Firdaus”.

Gov Fintiri while commiserating with the family of late Dr Tukur, urged them to uphold the ideals he stood for and preserve the legacies which would continue to serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

He urged Bamanga Tukur former Governor of the defunct Gongola State and former National Chairman of the PDP and elder brother to the deceased to take heart over the sad loss and prayed Allah to grant him and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of the good People of Adamawa State, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to elder statesman Alhaji Bamanga Mohammed Tukur and the entire family of the deceased, the People of Adamawa State and Nigeria on this sad loss”, Governor Fintiri said.

While describing the death of Dr Mahmud Tukur as a celebration of a life well lived, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said, “We’ve Lost a great leader. He exemplified the best of Adamawa State”.