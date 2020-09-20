FIFA has confirmed that club competition, the Club World Cup, will not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Club world Cup was due to take place in Doha in December and feature the winners of each of the continental club competitions.

FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino said he hoped that the competition could be rescheduled.

He also suggested to donate 10 million US dollars to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and discuss the possibility of establishing a Global Football Assistance Fund to “help members of the football community affected by this crisis”.