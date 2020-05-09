World football governing body, FIFA has approved the use of five substitutions by teams during a football game.

This means teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match instead of the usual three.

The International Football Association Board says the temporary amendment comes as part of health safety measures aimed at protecting players from fatigue and higher temperatures, when football resumes from its suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new rule will take immediate effect and will be allowed for use in competitions scheduled to be completed before the 31st of December, 2020.

Teams will have one additional substitution opportunity, if matches go into extra time.