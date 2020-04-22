The 2020 FIBA certification course for its table official slated to commence on April 27 has been postponed indefinitely.

This development was made known by Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, Secretary General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, via a statement.

Mr Olabisi stated that the training was called off due to the restrictions of movement globally targeted at stemming the spread of the Coronavirus.

A new date will be announced once the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is over, the statement further stated.