The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 is working towards ensuring that crime in volatile areas across the country does not lead to crisis, thereby affecting response efforts towards defeating the coronavirus.

Chairman of the team, Boss Mustapha, said they are in contact with the Lagos and Ogun state governments over the recent incidents at border areas.

Also at the briefing, the national coordinator, Sani Aliyu, reiterated the need for the privacy of infected persons to be respected to avoid creating fear and stigmatisation.

He also spoke on the non-feasibility of community testing and efforts being made to make the process more efficient.

And for the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the figure of confirmed cases in the country will fluctuate, advising Nigerians to ensure they adhere to proven guidelines.

While other key developments disclosed at the briefing are the arrival of equipment from the United Nations and expectations of avoiding an upsurge of fatalities.