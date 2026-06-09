The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has unveiled a new sector-wide report aimed at repositioning tourism as a key driver of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Titled “Nigeria’s Tourism Economy Unveiled: A Sector-Wide Mapping for Economic Transformation,” the report was presented under the leadership of the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

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The ministry described the document as more than a mapping exercise, noting that it serves as a strategic blueprint for unlocking one of Nigeria’s most promising sectors for inclusive growth and job creation.

According to officials, the report builds on reforms implemented over the past two years, including the development of new tourism hubs, expansion of financing opportunities, modernisation of intellectual property systems and rollout of targeted skills programmes nationwide.

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The document provides in-depth analysis of five high-growth sub-sectors: accommodation and hospitality; food and beverages; business and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions); entertainment and leisure; and transportation and travel services.

The ministry said each segment reflects both resilience and untapped economic potential, collectively positioning tourism as a critical pillar for diversification and sustainable development.

Musawa emphasised that tourism is central to Nigeria’s development agenda, aligning with the vision of Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She noted that beyond destinations and attractions, the sector offers significant opportunities for youth empowerment, innovation and global cultural influence.

The ministry added that the report provides a roadmap for stakeholders to harness tourism as a tool for economic expansion, job creation and national identity projection on the global stage.