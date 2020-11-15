The federal government is already implementing a new policy at the federal level to ensure only the best brains are attracted to the teaching profession.

Henceforth, only individuals with second class upper and first class will be allowed into the profession.

Teachers without requisite teaching qualifications, competencies and practicing license from the Nigerian Teaching Service will not be allowed into the profession.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, made this known in Abuja while monitoring the conduct of the 2020 October Diet Batch B Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examinations, PQE.

Mr Echono, who disclosed that the Federal government is more interested in learning outcomes, also said that a National Implementation Committee on teachers revitalisation/resuscitation plan would be inaugurated before the end of November 2020.

According to him, “By 2021 ,we will not engage people as teachers if they don’t meet particular threshold , we are now limiting entry point of teaching only to the best who are qualified , we will engage individuals with second class upper and first class divisions”

” We will make arrangement for conversion programmes for people who have people with this categories of result from other field , they need to learn pedagogy, methodology , through the NTI and the TRCN ,they will under go specific programmes that will empower them to teach”

He added that the entry level will be higher and they will get better remuneration with peculiar allowances.

The Permanent Secretary further stressed that concerned education agencies are finalising figures with National Income Salaries and Wages.

“We must enforce Mr. President’s directive that only qualified teachers will be allowed into our classrooms.

“The Professional Qualifying Examinations is going on smoothly across 34 states, the feedback as been good,” he stated.

According to reports a total of 17, 602 teachers from across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, participated in the exam as against over 46,000 candidates that sat for the March 2020 PQE, due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.