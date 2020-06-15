The Federal Government has suspended a charter and aircraft maintenance firm, Executive Jet Services, for flying Musician, Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this during the Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja.

Mr. Sirika said the aircraft which conveyed the musician was supposed to fly an Appeal Court Judge, Justice Adefope Okogie, from Lagos to Abuja.

The minister said the government would henceforth be stricter in granting approvals for private flights.