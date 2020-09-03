The federal government, through the ministry of aviation has released the list the list of approved airlines as international flights resume on September 5.

The presidential task force on Thursday during the weekly briefing that it is satisified with the level of preapredness of the Lagos and Abuja international airports.

Earlier, members of the presidential task force on covid 19 were on an inspection tour of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to ascertain the facility’s readiness in line with safety protocols.

After the inspection, it was time for the media brief which held at the airport’s departure wing.

National Coordinator of PTF on Covid-19, Dr Sanni Aliyu said Nigeria is now transiting into the third Phase of the National Response for a period of four weeks with effect from 12.01 am on Friday 4th September, 2020.

Travel advisories as presented by the authourities indicate that airlines whose passengers are found wanting in pre-boarding requirements at the point of entry into Nigeria risk a $3,500 fine.

Travelers who show symptoms of covid 19 shall be institutionally quarantined.

International passports of travelers will also no longer be held by immigration authorities pending the outcome of their covid statuses upon arrival.

Just fourteen international airlines have been given approval to ply Nigeria’s airways. Eight were denied for several reasons.

The PTF acknowledges the involvement of politics in the global management of the pandemic but assures it will monitor production of vaccines to ensure Nigeria gets a fair share when a breakthrough is finally recorded.

The six-month mandate for the Presidential task force expires this month but has now been extended till December ending.

See the list below.