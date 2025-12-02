The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to press freedom, democratic accountability, and the protection of Nigeria’s information space, insisting that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fully respects global norms of media independence. Speaking at the 2025 Internationa...

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to press freedom, democratic accountability, and the protection of Nigeria’s information space, insisting that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fully respects global norms of media independence.

Speaking at the 2025 International Press Institute (IPI) Annual Congress and General Meeting on Tuesday, December 2, at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the media as “the central nervous system of any democracy, and the amplifier of citizens’ voices.” He also highlighted the attendance of Vice President Kashim Shettima at the opening session as a clear demonstration of the government’s willingness to engage continuously with the press.

Addressing the theme, “Addressing Media Repression in Nigeria,” the Minister clarified that “there is no government policy, formal or informal, that seeks to repress the media today,” stressing that available evidence reflects restraint and cooperation rather than hostility.

“A dialogue on freedom must be grounded in fact. If anyone claims there is an active policy of repression today, we should test that claim against the evidence,” he said.

Idris added that security agencies now operate under stricter protocols to ensure the safety of journalists, particularly during protests and in conflict-prone areas. Regulatory bodies, he said, continue to maintain a safe, predictable, and fair environment for media organizations.

“A free press is indispensable. Journalists must be able to work without intimidation or interference, and this government has been consistent on that point,” he noted.

He cited a recent incident in which a major newspaper published a false report claiming Nigeria had signed an agreement requiring the adoption of LGBTQ+ rights. Instead of coercion, the government responded with transparency, publishing the full text of the agreement, issuing factual clarifications, and engaging the public openly through the independent media ombudsman. “We did not apply pressure or coercive measures. We chose facts,” Idris said.

The Minister also announced that Nigeria will host the Regional Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute for Africa, which will train journalists, educators, and citizens on ethical reporting, fact-checking, and combating disinformation within African cultural contexts. Idris emphasised that the Institute will operate as a neutral, knowledge-based platform, not a government mouthpiece. The formal launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Finally, Idris reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with IPI Nigeria, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the Nigeria Union of Journalists to modernize regulatory frameworks in line with global best practices while balancing free expression with the public interest. “Our shared duty is not only to challenge repression but to expand freedom. Let us strengthen the foundations of our democracy by protecting the freedoms that sustain it,” he said.

The event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, who served as chairman of the congress.