The Federal Government has assured that it will come down hard on all collaborators involved with the IPOB group and its Leader , Nnamdi Kanu , irrespective of their standing in the society.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this during a media conference in Abuja.

He says forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators

The Minister also confirmed that Nnamdi Kanu will face an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

The Minister also says the leader of the proscribed IPOB will get a fair hearing even after he denied many of the victims of violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets.

Mr Mohammed tried to clear the air over speculations leading to the rearrest of the IPOB Leaders,

He revealed that it was made possible by the diligent efforts of security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which they have obligations.