The Federal Government has directed all electricity generation companies (GenCos) connected to the national grid to implement Free Governor Control (FGC) across their generating units, in a bid to curb incessant grid collapses.

The directive, issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) under Order No. NERC/2025/094, takes effect on 1 September.

It was signed on 26 August by the Commission’s Vice-Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

Under the new order, any GenCo that fails to integrate and activate FGC on all generating units by 30 November will face a penalty amounting to a prorated 10 per cent of the invoice associated with the defaulting unit.

Units that remain non-compliant for 90 consecutive days risk being disconnected from the grid entirely.

FGC allows a turbine or generator’s governor to automatically adjust output in response to changes in grid frequency.

This enables power plants to contribute to stabilising the grid by instantly ramping up or reducing supply to match demand.

NERC explained that the measure is intended to enforce strict adherence to the Grid Code and strengthen the stability of Nigeria’s power supply.

The order, it said, provides a structured framework for improving reliability by ensuring compliance with operational frequency limits, establishing transparent monitoring mechanisms, and imposing penalties for violations.

The Commission emphasised that it is empowered under Sections 34(1)(e) and 34(2)(b) of the Electricity Act 2023 to safeguard the safety, security, reliability, and quality of electricity services in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Nigeria has suffered repeated national grid collapses in recent years, often resulting in widespread blackouts and disrupting economic activity.