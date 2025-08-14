The Federal Government has pledged to revitalise the Baro River Port in Niger State, positioning it as a key inland trade hub....

The Federal Government has pledged to revitalise the Baro River Port in Niger State, positioning it as a key inland trade hub.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, told the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee that poor infrastructure and limited river navigability had hampered the port’s operations since its commissioning in 2019.

He outlined government plans to dredge 2,000 kilometres of waterways, improve road and rail links, attract private operators, and ensure transparent governance of the facility.

Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, said the port holds historic importance for regional trade and is structurally ready for operations.

However, he stressed that dredging and better transport access were critical to its viability.

Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, confirmed that work is under way on a rail link to integrate the port into the national transport network.

Committee Chairman, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, described the Baro River Port as a strategic asset for trade, regional integration, and economic diversification, assuring that the legislature would fully support efforts to make it operational.