The Federal Government has launched a comprehensive revenue recovery exercise aimed at boosting inflows into the Federation Account and strengthening fiscal governance.

As part of the initiative, more than 50 consultants have been inaugurated to identify and recover unremitted revenues across key sectors of the economy.

The six-month exercise is being jointly coordinated by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Speaking at the inauguration of the consultants at the RMAFC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, RMAFC Chairman, Dr Mohammed Bello Shehu, said the move reflects the Commission’s determination to ensure that all revenues due to the Federation are properly accounted for and remitted.

“This exercise is not a routine administrative action but a deliberate, result-oriented innovation designed to strengthen fiscal governance and ensure every recoverable naira due to the Federation is transparently remitted,” Shehu said.

He explained that engaging consultants was a strategic decision to plug revenue leakages, enhance transparency, and improve the fiscal capacity of all tiers of government.

Shehu noted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises fiscal discipline and accountability.

“With the full support of Mr President, the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, and the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, this special recovery project was introduced to identify and recover unremitted revenues across all sectors,” he added.

Representing FIRS Chairman Dr Zacch Adedeji, the Coordinating Director, Shettima Tamadi, commended the RMAFC’s proactive efforts to improve the nation’s fiscal position and pledged FIRS’s full cooperation to ensure the programme’s success.

“Nigeria has a huge revenue gap, but with stronger collaboration between agencies and partners, we can bridge that gap and achieve sustainable fiscal growth,” Tamadi said.

The Secretary to the Commission, Mr Joseph Nwaeze Okechukwu, urged the consultants to carry out their assignment diligently and ensure that all recoverable funds are returned to the Federation Account within the stipulated six-month period.

He said the recovered funds would support the implementation of the government’s national development priorities.

Delivering the acceptance speech on behalf of the consultants, Mr Temitayo Ojeleke described the engagement as a national call to duty, pledging transparency and professionalism in the task ahead.