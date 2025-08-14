The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has officially launched the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), a landmark initiative designed to enhance the welfare, financial stability, and professional growth of Nigeria’s tertiary education workforce....

The scheme, a joint initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in partnership with the Bank of Industry, offers interest-free loans of up to ₦10 million to eligible academic and non-academic staff of federal and selected state universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Mr Alausa said the TISSF is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Reform Agenda for Education, which prioritises the welfare of people as the driving force for education sector transformation and economic growth.

The fund will provide financial support for:

•Medical needs such as surgeries, emergency care, and medication.

•Family & accommodation support including rent, home ownership, and renovations.

•Transportation including vehicle purchase (EVs), bikes, tricycles, and CNG conversions.

•Small-scale enterprise and agriculture such as poultry, fishing, crop farming, and agro-processing.

•Academic advancement including certifications, degrees, and capacity-building programmes.

The TISSF is open to confirmed full-time staff who have at least five years until retirement and are members of relevant staff associations such as ASUU, NASU, COEASU, or SSANIP.

It covers 248 eligible institutions nationwide and is repayable over five years with a one-year moratorium.

Applications are to be submitted via the dedicated portal, www.tissf.boi.ng, with a simple online process for verification and approval.

“The TISSF is more than a financial product; it is a workforce transformation tool,” Dr. Alausa stated. “By easing financial burdens, we will boost morale, improve staff retention, and enhance student outcomes, securing the future of Nigeria’s knowledge economy.”

The Minister urged all eligible staff to seize the opportunity to improve their welfare, advance their careers, and contribute to the stability and growth of Nigeria’s education sector.