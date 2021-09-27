FG issues security alert ahead 61st Independence Anniversary

The Federal Government has issued a public notice warning of increased security activities in preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st Independence Day celebrations.

The warning was delivered by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, in a statement released in Abuja on Friday.

Residents in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs, on the other hand, were asked not to panic and to go about their normal business, according to the Minister.

Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers:

09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122,” he said