The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Palm Oil Traceability Framework and Inter-Agency Committee aimed at improving palm oil production, enhancing consumer confidence, and boosting exports.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, made this known during the inauguration ceremony held in Abuja.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi, said the framework was designed to tackle key industry challenges such as adulteration, poor processing standards, and inadequate packaging.

According to him, the committee will play a critical role in driving the traceability system by fostering collaboration among federal and state government agencies, private sector stakeholders, farmers’ cooperatives, processors, market associations, development partners, and donors.

“The establishment of a national traceability system for palm oil is a clear demonstration of our determination to modernise agricultural value chains, enhance global competitiveness, and promote responsible production and sourcing throughout Nigeria’s oil palm sector,” he said.

Kyari added that traceability was essential for boosting consumer confidence and maintaining product integrity, while also enforcing compliance with both national and international quality standards.

“This will strengthen the competitiveness of Nigerian palm oil across key sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics,” he said.

The committee will operate under the National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate-Smart Oil Palm Smallholders (NISCOPS), a programme designed to enhance sustainability in the sector.

In his welcome address, the Director of the Federal Department of Agriculture, Mr Iwara Edet Bassey, said the initiative would lead to the creation of a comprehensive traceability system to monitor production, certification, value, and supply chain data.

Also speaking, Mr Kennechukwu Onukwube, Programme Manager for Oil Palm at Solidaridad Nigeria, said the organisation had championed the push for a traceability system in Nigeria’s oil palm industry.

“Solidaridad has taken on the responsibility of guiding this process, raising awareness about the need for a national traceability system, and encouraging stakeholders to align around a common policy for a sustainable future,” he stated.

A key highlight of the event was the official inauguration of the Inter-Agency Committee on Palm Oil Traceability.