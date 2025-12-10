The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has signed a landmark cooperation pact with France aimed at modernising Nigeria’s tax administration via digital transformation, capacity development and improved cross-border enforcement. The agreement comes barely weeks b...

The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has signed a landmark cooperation pact with France aimed at modernising Nigeria’s tax administration via digital transformation, capacity development and improved cross-border enforcement.

The agreement comes barely weeks before the formal transition into the Nigeria Revenue Service by January 2026.

According to a Wednesday statement shared on the official X handle of the Presidency, the partnership focuses on compliance management, taxpayer services, data-driven enforcement, and the exchange of innovative ideas to build resilient and forward-looking tax systems.

The statement reads, “The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and France’s Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFIP) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the digital transformation of Nigeria’s revenue administration. The partnership focuses on compliance management, taxpayer services, data-driven enforcement, and the exchange of innovative ideas to build resilient and forward-looking tax systems.

“Both institutions also committed to workforce development, aiming to strengthen human capital, build professional standards, and develop globally competent teams for the future of public finance administration.

“The MoU further expands cooperation in international taxation, including information exchange, transfer pricing, and Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), enhancing transparency and efficiency for both countries,” the statement concluded.