The Federal Government has denied it printed N60bn to augument March allocation to States as alleged by Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It described the allegation by Obaseki as untrue and sad.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, told State House correspondents: “The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad. Because it is not a fact.

“What we distribute at FAAC is revenue that is generated and in fact distribution revenue is public information. We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the customs and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC.

“So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC, it is not true,” she said.