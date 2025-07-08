The Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has categorically stated that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is not on strike, emphasizing the Federal Government’s continued efforts to ensure industrial harmony in the nation’s Federal Tertiary Institutions....

Speaking in Abuja, Mr. Alausa noted that the current atmosphere of stability across tertiary institutions is the result of sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and genuine commitment by the present administration to address the demands of academic and non-academic staff unions.

“It is not by coincidence that Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions have remained open and stable for the past two years, something that has not happened in several decades,” the Honourable Minister remarked. “This is a reflection of our government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining cordial relationships with all stakeholders in the education sector. We are meeting demands in phases, and we are doing so respectfully and consistently.”

Mr Alausa stressed that the welfare of both academic and non-academic staff remains a top priority for the Federal Government and is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Human Capital Development.

He reassured that the government will not relent in improving working conditions and protecting the academic calendar.

“Our children are the heartbeat of the nation, and their uninterrupted education is non-negotiable. The Federal Government will continue to work closely with all unions in the education sector to ensure that the gates of our institutions remain open,” he added.

The Minister concluded by urging the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting that ASUU is on strike, reiterating that the current stability in the university system is a joint achievement that must be preserved.