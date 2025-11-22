The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the Federal Government’s high-level delegation currently in the United States is actively confronting and correcting misleading narratives portraying Nigeria as a country engaged in religious persecution. Idris, who spoke o...

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the Federal Government’s high-level delegation currently in the United States is actively confronting and correcting misleading narratives portraying Nigeria as a country engaged in religious persecution.

Idris, who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, said the delegation led by National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu is armed with verified data and factual evidence to debunk claims recently amplified in US political and advocacy circles.

“We are not leaving any space for misinformation to stand. Our officials are in Washington with facts, data, and a clear message, which is that there is no government-sponsored persecution of any religious group in Nigeria,” he said.

According to the Minister, the delegation has held meetings with senior American officials, including the US Secretary of War, members of Congress, State Department authorities, and other key stakeholders.

These sessions, he said, provided an opportunity to present detailed briefings on Nigeria’s security landscape, counterterrorism operations, inter-agency coordination, and efforts to protect citizens irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

Idris noted that the outreach is part of a coordinated effort to counter recent discussions that have misrepresented Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Our mission is simple,” he added. “We are showing our partners the full context of the security situation, the steps the government is taking, and the fact that extremists have killed both Christians and Muslims. These narratives of genocide are not only incorrect, they are dangerous.”

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu takes the matter extremely seriously, pointing to strengthened security architecture within Nigeria and expanded international cooperation on intelligence and counterterrorism.

The Minister stressed that the government remains committed to defending Nigeria’s global reputation and ensuring that foreign partners base their judgments on verified information rather than one-sided accounts. More follow-up engagements are expected in the coming days as part of what he described as a “structured, government-wide response” to misinformation about Nigeria.

Idris urged Nigerians to remain calm, assuring the public that the government will continue addressing insecurity while also maintaining active diplomatic engagement to ensure the country is accurately represented internationally.

Rabiu Ibrahim

Special Assistant (Media) to the

Minister of Information and National Orientation

Saturday, November 22, 2025