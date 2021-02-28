A federal government delegation led by Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has arrived Gusau, the Zamfara capital over the abduction of over three hundred students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of the state last Friday

The Delegation are in the state to sypmpathise with the government and people of the state over the sad event

Those in the federal government entourage are the Minister of Police affairs Maigari Dingyadi, Minister for Women Affairs Pauline Tallen and the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sa’adiya Farouq

Improving security of lives and property in Zamfara state and and the nation at large is to dominate the discourse.