The Federal Government in a statement on Thursday has condemned the attack on a yet to be identified Nigerian who was set ablaze in Tripoli, Libya leading to his death.

According to reports, the Nigerian was allegedly killed by three Libyan Nationals at a factory in Tripoli neighborhood of Tajoura, where African migrants were working.

It was learned that they poured petrol on him and set him on fire but the reason for the crime has not been revealed.

It was also gathered that three other migrants suffered burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The suspected criminals are said to be in their 30s and have been arrested.

Chief of Mission, International Organization for Migration in Libya, Federico Soda, confirmed the killing, describing it as “senseless”.

He tweeted, “We are horrified by the killing of a Nigerian migrant worker in Tripoli, #Libya by three men yesterday (Tuesday).

“The young man was burned alive, in yet again another senseless crime against migrants in the country. Those responsible must be held to account.”

Reacting, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condemned “in strong terms” the killing of the Nigerian who was set ablaze by three men.

The statement titled ‘Migrant attack: NIDCOM boss condemns burning of a Nigerian in Tripoli, Lyba”, was signed by NIDCOM’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Gabriel Odu.

It read, “The NIDCOM Boss has described the act as dastardly, bestial and unacceptable.

Dabiri-Erewa called on the Libyan Authorities to apply the full weight of the law on the suspected Killers.

“Meanwhile, a statement by the Libyan Interior Ministry has condemned the act insisting that it is a new wave of violence on migrants in North Africa.

“The United Nations has also described the Killing of the Nigerian man “another senseless crime against migrants in the Country.

“In the meantime, the full identity of the Nigerian man set on fire by petrol has not been made known as investigations and interrogations of the suspected attackers who are in custody are ongoing.”