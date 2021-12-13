FG Commissions Section II of Kano-Maiduguri Road

PIX ONE: A view of the Kano – Maiduguri Road, Section II (Shuwarin – Azare) with Spur from Dutse to Kwanar Huguma in Jigawa/Bauchi

States.INSET: Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu (2nd right),Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (middle), representative of the Hon. Minister of Works & Housing and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry , Mr Babangida Hussaini (right), Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi (left) and others during the Federal Government’s commissioning and Handover of Kano – Maiduguri Road,Section II (Shuwarin – Azare) with Spur from Dutse to Kwanar Huguma in Jigawa/Bauchi States at Shuwarin on Monday 13th December 2021.

PIX TWO: A view of the Kano – Maiduguri Road, Section II (Shuwarin – Azare) with Spur from Dutse to Kwanar Huguma in Jigawa/Bauchi States.INSET: Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu (2nd right),Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (middle), representative of the Hon. Minister of Works & Housing and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry , Mr Babangida Hussaini (right), Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi (left) and others during the Federal Government’s commissioning and Handover of Kano – Maiduguri Road,Section II (Shuwarin – Azare) with Spur from Dutse to Kwanar Huguma in Jigawa/Bauchi States at Shuwarin on Monday 13th December 2021.

PIX THREE: A view of the Kano – Maiduguri Road, Section II (Shuwarin – Azare) with Spur from Dutse to Kwanar Huguma in Jigawa/ Bauchi States during its commissioning and Handover by Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu,Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, representative of the Hon. Minister of Works & Housing and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry , Mr Babangida Hussaini, Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi and others at Shuwarin on Monday 13th December 2021.

PIX FOUR: A view of the Kano – Maiduguri Road, Section II (Shuwarin – Azare) with Spur from Dutse to Kwanar Huguma in Jigawa/ Bauchi States during its commissioning and Handover by Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu,Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, representative of the Hon. Minister of Works & Housing and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry , Mr Babangida Hussaini, Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi and others at Shuwarin on Monday 13th December 2021.