Breaking News

FG Commences payment of N-Power 2016. 2018 outstanding allowances

Latest Breaking News about Humanitarian Affairas and Disaster Management Ministry : FG Commences payment of N-Power 2016, 2018 outstanding allowances Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farooq

The federal government has commenced payment of outstanding allowances for Batch A and Batch B of the 2016 and 2018 N power volunteers nationwide 

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development,  Bashir Nura Alkali says the accounts of the 14,021 volunteers had challenges as it was flagged in March 2020 by the federal government’s payment system, the Integrated financial management information system

The accounts were flagged because some of the beneficiaries had multiple accounts, other reasons were the accounts receiving other payments from multiple federal government ministries which violates the regulation of the Npower volunteer programme

After detailed investigations, account of 9,066 of the beneficiaries have been cleared for final payments while the remaining 4,955 is still withheld pending conclusions of the investigations

The cleared beneficiaries will receive 150,000 naira each as allowance for the 5 months owed

