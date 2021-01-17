The Federal Government has approved the closure of closure activities at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)and created twenty new centres within Abuja and its environs.

The directive was issued by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami

A statement issued by NIMC spokesperson Kayode Adegoke on Sunday said the reactivation of 20 centres within the FCT would ‘make the process of NIN enrolment much easier from Monday, January 18th 2021’

It advised residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for NIN to use any of the 20 NIMC centres.

The Federal Government had ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate the telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) with valid NINs.

It had given subscribers with NINs till January 19 to link their NINs with their SIM cards, while subscribers without NINs have until February 9 to do so.

1 STATE OFFICE – 2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.

AREA COUNCILS

ABAJI – Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT -Abuja.

AMAC – AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja.

BWARI – Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja.

GWAGWALADA – CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja.

KWALI – Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja

KUJE – Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.

SPECIAL CENTRES

DEI-DEI – Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market.

DUTSE – Dutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja.

FHA GWARINPA – FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja.

HIGHCOURT LUGBE – By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road.

JIWA – AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja

KARSHI – Women Development Secretariat, Karshi.

KENUJ SCHOOL – Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT-Abuja.

KURUDU – Chief Palace, Kurudu.

NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE KARU – Beside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT-Abuja

NIPOST KUBWA – NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa

LICENSED PRIVATE AGENTS’ CENTERS

NIN Enrolment Center – Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja

Afritech multi Concept – Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC Wuse 2, Abuja

NIN Enrolment Center – No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.