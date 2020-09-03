The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has started a clear out of the Lagos National Stadium ahead of renovation and reconstruction.

After a 14 day deadline and an eviction order shop owners have started moving their wears out of the Sports complex.

Built in 1972 for Nigeria to host the 1973 All Africa Games, the stadium was regarded as one of the finest on the continent

The Stadium has become out of use and dilapidated for more than 15 years since the construction of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja

Previous attempts have been made to bring the arena back to live without success, but the Ministry of Sports under Sunday Dare has given eviction order to shop and business owners as part of the process of the facelift.