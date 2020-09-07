The Federal Government has urged the National Association of Resident Doctors to suspend its ongoing industrial action.

The Government says it has addressed six out of the eight demands listed by the Association.

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The Minister asked NARD to respect the country’s laws and suspend its industrial action, reminding it that by Labour Laws and ILO Conventions, when issues are being conciliated, all parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party.